Deliberate act or oversight: Sunil Jakhar hits out at Punjab CM Channi for no ad on Indira death anniversary

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar Sunday hit out his own party’s government in Punjab for failing to issue advertisements to mark the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, the senior party leader tweeted: “I can understand BJP trying to erase ‘Iron Lady of India’ from history but don’t we still have a Congress Government in Punjab?”

Sharing a Punjab government advertisement issued last year by then chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to commemorate the former Prime Minister, he further said: “I know Capt (Amarinder Singh) Saab won’t mind my using this PB Govt’s ad from last year, as none appeared today”.

The Congress leader said a CM cannot disown his party’s legacy. “It is not a matter of some advertisement being published or not. This is a fundamental issue. A chief minister cannot disown or shy away from his party’s legacy because he finds it politically inconvenient at a particular time,” he said.

Indira Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1984 by two of her own security guards.

In a veiled allusion to the appointment of Jagdish Tytler as a permanent invitee to the Delhi Congress’ new executive committee, Jakhar wondered if the government’s not issuing an ad to remember Indira had anything to do with it. “It is not an oversight but seems to be a deliberate move so as not to antagonise the hardcore Sikh elements so close to Assembly election and that also coming two days after him (Channi) being accused of concurring to the appointment of Jagdish Tytler in DPCC.”

Tytler was one of the main accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi.

Sources said that the AICC reminds the CMs of all party ruled states and the part’s state units to insert advertisements on occasions like these.

Interestingly, while Amarinder tweeted his tributes to Indira Gandhi, Channi’s social media accounts did not have any message posted by him till the filing of this report.

Three days back too, Jakhar had made a cryptic comment when Channi was on a visit to Delhi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal visited Punjab on the same day. “Punjab CM in Delhi, Delhi CM in Punjab, yet again! Must say, at least one of them has got his timing right,” Jakhar had tweeted.

Kejriwal had responded with a smile.