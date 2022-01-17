Delhi’s uncontrolled Covid infection affecting Haryana, says Anil Vij

Haryana’s health minister Anil Vij, Sunday, blamed “uncontrolled infection” in Delhi for high incidence of infections in three districts of Haryana bordering Delhi.

“The infection rate is very high in three districts of Haryana adjoining Delhi, but we do not need to panic because of this. Haryana has adequate health arrangements to deal with Corona. Whether the patient comes from Delhi or anywhere else, he is being given complete treatment in Haryana. The increasing corona cases in Delhi have affected the NCR region and the infection rate has increased in Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat”, Anil Vij said while interacting with media persons, here, Sunday.

“About nine thousand new corona cases have come in the state and half of them are from Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat districts. Delhi is having an impact in these three districts, but in Haryana, the Health Department has full arrangements to deal with this infection. Sufficient amount of equipment and medicines are available in the state to deal with the third wave of corona. Corona vaccination is also being done rapidly in Haryana and till now the first dose has been administered up to 100 percent, similarly the second dose has also been administered 77 percent. In addition, 7 lakh children have been vaccinated. Children in the age group of 15 to 18 years who did not get vaccinated would not be given entry in the school further”, Vij added.

On Sunday evening, Haryana recorded 18.80 per cent daily Covid-19 positivity rate as the State reported 8900 new cases of infections including 39 cases of Omicron variant. Out of total 208 Omicron variant cases in Haryana, till date, 201 have been discharged while there were seven active cases. Six patients died due to Covid-19, Sunday.