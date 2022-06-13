Delhi in deep water due to poor planning: Haryana govt

Insisting that Haryana is supplying more than the allotted share of drinking water to the national capital, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government on Sunday alleged that “shortage of water in Delhi is due to poor planning, abnormally high production and distribution losses, which the government there has failed to control it”.

The Haryana government said that for the past two years, Delhi has been alleging that Haryana is not releasing Delhi’s full share of water, but the actual facts are totally different. The inter-state allocation of Yamuna waters among Haryana, Delhi, UP and Rajasthan is determined and decided by Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB), a statutory body headquartered in Delhi.

The Haryana government said: “Haryana is not only supplying the authorised share of Delhi determined by UYRB but also much more than that, in compliance with orders of the Supreme Court… Due to poor planning and high production and distribution losses (more than 30% as highlighted in Economic Survey of Delhi for 2017-18), Delhi is facing drinking water problems, for which it tries to find a scapegoat every summer and tries to pass the blame on Haryana. But the reality is – Haryana has been on the receiving end. It has been supplying water to Delhi by sacrificing its own share and at the cost of people of Haryana.”

Moreover, the Khattar government says the water availability in Haryana is only 135 LPCD (litres per capita per day) for its urban areas against 200 LPCD for Delhi.