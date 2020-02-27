Delhi violence prompts Chandigarh Police to tighten security in sensitive areas

A list of some notorious elements in Chandigarh has also been prepared, and the persons identified are under constant vigil. (Express File Photo) A list of some notorious elements in Chandigarh has also been prepared, and the persons identified are under constant vigil. (Express File Photo)

IN THE wake of large scale violence and tension over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in New Delhi, Chandigarh Police have intensified security in certain areas.

Chandigarh Police have identified five sectors as the most sensitive, and have thus increased CID and police deployment in areas including Manimajra, Bapudham Colony (BDC), Burail, Sector 20 and Sector 30.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Chandigarh Police SSP Nilambari Jagadale said, “To maintain law and order and keep Chandigarh peaceful, we have activated the CID in a few areas which we have identified. Police officers including men and women have been deployed in civil clothes around the sectors, keeping vigil.”

“DSPs and SHOs in their concerned areas have been directed to keep in constant touch with people of different communities and local political leaders,” added the SSP.

Police sources said political leaders, student outfits including of SFS, SFI, AISA, ABVP etc. have been asked to avoid any activity which may lead to disturbance of law and order in Chandigarh.

A list of some notorious elements in the city has also been prepared, and the persons identified are under constant vigil.

On Monday night, an anti-CAA/NRC protest rally was held at Manimajra. The rally was conducted peacefully, and no untoward incident was reported.

