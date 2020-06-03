Delhi Seals Borders Khattar says will now allow inter-state movement only after talks with Kejriwal

As a result of Delhi shutting its borders, chaos prevailed throughout the day on Sonipat-Kundli border on Ambala-Delhi national highway. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal) As a result of Delhi shutting its borders, chaos prevailed throughout the day on Sonipat-Kundli border on Ambala-Delhi national highway. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

After Delhi government decided to shut its borders with neighbouring states restricting inter-state movement, the Haryana government which had allowed free movement of people from the National Capital after the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown appeared on Tuesday to be having second thoughts.

“The guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs were followed while taking this decision but the Delhi government decided not to allow any movement. Now any decision in this regard would be taken after discussing it with the Delhi government and borders would be opened after mutual consent of both the governments,” Haryana Chief Minister Manohar lal Khattar Tuesday said.

As a result of Delhi shutting its borders, chaos prevailed throughout the day on Sonipat-Kundli border on Ambala-Delhi national highway. Similar reports from Gurgaon-Delhi border also came in as the National Capital did not allow entry of vehicles and individuals without e-pass.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, meanwhile, took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for shutting borders at a time when the restrictions on inter-state movement, nationwide, were being lifted.

“We followed MHA’s guidelines. When MHA imposed restrictions on inter-state movement and allowed only a few essential service categories, we followed it. Now MHA has asked to open all the borders, thus we again followed and opened our borders. However, Arvind Kejriwal has to move in Union government’s opposite direction. When MHA imposed restrictions on border, he [Kejriwal] opened it, and when MHA asked to open the borders, he [Kejriwal] shut it. Kejriwal has a political agenda”, Vij said.

The Haryana government on Sunday had issued fresh guidelines for the next phase of the coronavirus lockdown, opening its borders with Delhi and other states.

Earlier, the state had sealed its borders with Delhi, citing a rise in the number of infection cases in districts adjoining the national capital. On Monday, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government ordered the sealing of the Delhi borders for a week in the wake of rising coronavirus cases.

Responding to a question, during a digital press conference, regarding the criticism by the opposition on ‘Mera Pani Meri Virasat’ scheme, Khattar said, “Considering water conservation issue as the need of the hour; ‘Mera Pani Meri Virasat’ scheme has been launched. Under this scheme, the farmers have been advised to adopt crop diversification by sowing other crops namely maize, millet, pulses, vegetables, and fruits in their paddy fields. For sowing other crops, farmers would be given an incentive amount of Rs. 7000 per acre”.

“I have already visited six blocks out of the eight included in this scheme and have had a detailed discussion with the farmers of these blocks. Till now farmers having 50,000 hectares of land have given their consent to this scheme. I would like to advise opposition not to politicize things unnecessarily”, the chief minister added.

Khattar also said that all those who adopt crop diversification would not only get an incentive of Rs. 7000 per acre but would also become entitled to get benefits under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. “Thus, they would get an incentive of Rs 7700 per acre,” he added.

The Chief Minister also shared various new initiatives taken by the state government to woo foreign investors including allotment of land to manufacturing units on lease basis.

