Delhi, Punjab ready to compensate farmers for paddy stubble, Centre holds the key

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governments in Punjab and Delhi have each decided to pay Rs 500 per acre to farmers to keep them away from burning paddy stubble. Stubble burning adds to the perennial problem of pollution that turns Delhi

into a “gas chamber” every year during winter.

While the Supreme Court had earlier asked Punjab to pay Rs 2500 per acre to farmers as bonus for not burning paddy stubble, Delhi and Punjab government are now looking at the Centre to pitch in with the rest of the amount.

Both Delhi and Punjab governments would have to spend around Rs 375 crore each as bonus to the farmers. Farmers in Punjab grow paddy on 30 lakh hectare and the total amount required to pay them will amount to Rs 1875 crore. While both Punjab and Delhi are willing to pay Rs 750 crore in paddy season, they want the Centre to pay for the rest of the grant as the paddy produced is for the central pool.

While a joint proposal has been sent to the Centre seeking grant of Rs 1500 per acre, it is yet to receive a response. Hoping that the apex court will nudge the Centre, the Punjab government has now decided to prepare a draft of the proposal and take it to the Supreme Court in the ongoing case on Delhi pollution.

The draft states that Punjab is cash crunched and is willing to pay Rs 500 per acre to farmers and the Centre should also chip in. The state is reminding the SC of its earlier direction in which it had asked for a bonus of Rs 2500 per acre for the farmers.

Meanwhile, farmers have been demanding a bonus of Rs 100 per quintal for not burning stubble that not only causes air pollution but also spoils the soil health. Farmers have also been stating that disposal of paddy stubble was labour-intensive and it not only required manpower but also a number of days thereby shortening the window between paddy and the next wheat crop.

Farmers found stubble burning as an easier, faster and cost effective solution to the problem. Paddy stubble also cannot be used as cattle feed given its coarse texture unlike wheat straw.

The Centre had in November last year told the Supreme Court that the major cause of pollution in Delhi was industrial and vehicular pollution and stubble contributed about 10 per cent to the problem.