Delhi pollution: Haryana shuts schools in four districts, imposes other restrictions

In order to curb air pollution in districts around the National Capital Territory of Delhi, including Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar, the Haryana government Sunday issued a detailed set of instructions. As per the orders, Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan has asked all government and private schools to remain shut till November 17, by which time the situation shall be reviewed.

Additionally, all government and private offices have been asked to shift to work-from-home mode. “With an aim to reduce 30 per cent plying of vehicles on roads that will impact vehicular emissions and also reduce dust in the air, all government and private offices are advised to do work from home. Vehicles older than 10/15 years (diesel/ petrol) respectively shall be strictly checked with regard to emissions and impounded accordingly,” it said.

“There shall be complete ban on all type of construction and development activities. Mechanised Stone Crushers and Hot Mix plants used in construction activities shall be closed,” it added.

“No trash burning by municipal bodies shall be allowed. Stubble burning shall be prohibited. No manual sweeping of roads shall be allowed. To control dust pollution, water sprinkling on the roads shall be done.”

Besides, deputy commissioners have been tasked with setting up teams to monitor implementation of the guidelines. “DCs shall constitute joint inspection teams for enforcing the above directions/ instructions and shall ensure extensive checking, monitoring and action against the violators as per law/rules/instructions/ directions issued from time to time by Government of Haryana”.

The guidelines will come into force with immediate effect and remain operational till November 17.