From ‘Delhi Model’, AAP has tumbled down to ‘Sangrur Model’: Punjab Congress president Warring

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over his announcement of making Sangrur a “model district”, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would not fool people anymore with its new tactics after the failure of the Delhi model.

“Such populist sloganeering has already outlived its utility as you can’t fool people all the time”, Warring. What about the rest of Punjab, doesn’t this mean discrimination with other districts if at all you are serious and sincere about what you say?” Warring said.

The Congress leader said that AAP had realised that people had seen through their fake designs and is now desperately trying new things. He said that after Mann failed to get any response from people in Sangrur, his party called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to campaign for the party.

“If you think Kejriwal will swing votes for you, you are badly mistaken as the AAP and its leadership stands completely exposed in Punjab and they (the people) can’t be fooled anymore”, he added.

“They would shout about the Delhi Model, which nobody knew about and now having forgotten it, have come out with the new slogan of “Sangrur Model”, which they will conveniently forget after the elections”, he said.

Warring said that the first three months of the Mann government were a complete disaster and the situation was going from bad to worse. “We had communal clashes in Patiala, terror attack on intelligence headquarters in Mohali and the brutal assassination of an internationally reputed singer, Sidhu Moosewala”, he said.

He also referred to the daily newspaper reports about people getting ransom calls and threats from criminals and gangsters. “It is not the Congress party which is saying that, it is your police which has registered cases on ransom calls…how long will you remain in denial?”, Warring asked Mann.