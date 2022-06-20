scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 20, 2022
Must Read

From ‘Delhi Model’, AAP has tumbled down to ‘Sangrur Model’: Punjab Congress president Warring

“If you think Kejriwal will swing votes for you, you are badly mistaken as the AAP and its leadership stands completely exposed in Punjab and they (the people) can’t be fooled anymore”, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring added.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
June 20, 2022 8:22:07 am
Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. (Photo: Facebook/Amarinder Singh Raja Warring)

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over his announcement of making Sangrur a “model district”, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would not fool people anymore with its new tactics after the failure of the Delhi model.

“Such populist sloganeering has already outlived its utility as you can’t fool people all the time”, Warring. What about the rest of Punjab, doesn’t this mean discrimination with other districts if at all you are serious and sincere about what you say?” Warring said.

Also Read |Will auction Pearls Group’s properties to refund victims: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

The Congress leader said that AAP had realised that people had seen through their fake designs and is now desperately trying new things. He said that after Mann failed to get any response from people in Sangrur, his party called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to campaign for the party.

“If you think Kejriwal will swing votes for you, you are badly mistaken as the AAP and its leadership stands completely exposed in Punjab and they (the people) can’t be fooled anymore”, he added.

Best of Express Premium
Express Investigation — Part 3: Textbook revision slashes portion in hist...Premium
Express Investigation — Part 3: Textbook revision slashes portion in hist...
Big shortfall in hiring of ex-servicemen across govt depts, posts: DataPremium
Big shortfall in hiring of ex-servicemen across govt depts, posts: Data
What West Seti power project can mean for India-Nepal tiesPremium
What West Seti power project can mean for India-Nepal ties
Ashok Gulati and Ritika Juneja write: An oil palm plan for homePremium
Ashok Gulati and Ritika Juneja write: An oil palm plan for home
More Premium Stories >>

“They would shout about the Delhi Model, which nobody knew about and now having forgotten it, have come out with the new slogan of “Sangrur Model”, which they will conveniently forget after the elections”, he said.

Warring said that the first three months of the Mann government were a complete disaster and the situation was going from bad to worse. “We had communal clashes in Patiala, terror attack on intelligence headquarters in Mohali and the brutal assassination of an internationally reputed singer, Sidhu Moosewala”, he said.

More from Chandigarh

He also referred to the daily newspaper reports about people getting ransom calls and threats from criminals and gangsters. “It is not the Congress party which is saying that, it is your police which has registered cases on ransom calls…how long will you remain in denial?”, Warring asked Mann.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 20: Latest News
Advertisement