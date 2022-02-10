Delhi man held in cyber fraud case

A DELHI resident identified as Mohammed Nadeem was arrested for duping people by luring them to purchase through a fake website ‘flipshopkart.com’ to win lucrative gifts. Police said that Mohammed Nadeem duped a Mani Majra resident of Rs 2.35 lakh in March, 2020.

He was arrested from Zakir Nagar in Delhi. He was remanded in one day police custody on Wednesday.

Police said that the accused allured the complainant to visit the website, to shop for Rs 599 and above and he will win a gift.

Accordingly, the complainant ordered a laptop bag for Rs 699 and the payment was sent to the account of the accused through Google Pay.

After that the caller told him that he had won a laptop and he needs to deposit some amount as charges. The complainant transferred Rs 2.35 lakh to the bank account.

“The fraud bank account details were obtained from concerned banks. After analysing the Call Details Record and bank account KYC details, a raid was conducted on the residing area of the accused and he was arrested. During the investigation it was found that all the bank accounts in which the money was transferred were in the name of the accused,” a police officer said. A case was registered at PS Mani Majra. A team headed by Inspector Hari Om Sharma is investigating the case. Police have shared the information about the arrest of Nadeem with Delhi police.