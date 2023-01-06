Now, Delhi khap too wants tainted minister removed

Days after a khap panchayat of Haryana’s Jhajjar district warned the state government to remove Haryana state minister Sandeep Singh accused in a sexual harassment case by January 7 or face stir, another khap panchayat was held in a Delhi’s village Jharoda Kalan in South West district on Thursday to announce its willingness to join hands with Haryana khaps.

Dagar khap of Delhi organised Thursday’s meeting in which leaders of several khap panchayats and farmer bodies participated. A Dagar khap spokesperson Rajender Singh Dagar said: “On January 2, “Dhankar Barah” khap of Jhajjar district had asked the government to take strict action against the accused minister. On Thursday, our khap too decided to support the call of “Dhankar Barah” khap, if the accused minister is not sacked from the Haryana cabinet by January 7.”

A young BKU leader from Haryana, Ravi Azad, who also addressed the khap panchayat, said: “We have demanded a CBI inquiry and arrest of the accused minister to ensure fair and impartial probe into the matter. The khap panchayat has also asked the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to take back his statement in which he had termed the allegation of the complainant as “anargal” (unrestrained).”

Ravi Azad said that the khap leaders from UP and Haryana also participated in Jharoda Kalan’s panchayat. He hinted that a mahapanchayat of north India’s khaps may be called if the government did not act against the minister soon. Khap leaders have been insisting that a fair probe is not possible till the accused in the sexual harassment case continues to occupy chair of the minister.

Meanwhile, a khap panchayat has been called in Hisar on Friday to express their solidarity with the complainant in the matter. Sources say leaders of as many as six khaps will participate in the panchayat. On the other hand, AAP workers Thursday staged a protest march in Rohtak to seek “justice for the woman coach”.

During the protest march, the girls and women were beating thalis to awaken the authorities over “the issue of atrocities against women”. Haryana sports miniter Sandeep Singh is facing charges of stalking, illegal confinement, sexual harassment, and criminal intimidation after a junior woman coach levelled serious allegations against him. An Olympian and former hockey team captain Sandeep Singh has rejected the allegations and also lodged a complaint in this regard.

A day after the registration of an FIR, Sandeep Singh had announced to hand over his sports ministry portfolio to the chief minister but also termed the allegations against him as baseless. However, sources say, the state government is yet to issue a formal order regarding relinquishing of his charge from sports portfolio or handing over the same to someone else.