Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Delhi is being supplied its share of 1050 cusecs of water, says Khattar

Khattar added that the Delhi government is lying about water, which is very unfortunate.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
May 18, 2022 7:26:17 am
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (File photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that Delhi is being supplied 1,050 cusecs of water as per its share.

Khattar added that the Delhi government is lying about water, which is very unfortunate. “On the contrary, the AAP government in Punjab is not giving Haryana their share of water. Delhi CM should first get Haryana’s share of water from Punjab,” he said.

Khattar said that the matter related to the water of Haryana and Delhi has reached Supreme Court. “On this, the court had agreed that Delhi is being given full share of water,” he added.

