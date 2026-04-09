Army promises action after subedar shown to have failed in firing test ‘he didn’t take’

The Army has promised stern action in a case where a naib subedar was shown as having failed in a firing test, even though he was not present in the battalion then and was in his hometown on leave.

The Army made this undertaking in the Delhi High Court when a petition filed by the subedar came up for hearing on Tuesday. The court stopped his retirement after he contended that he had been shown as taking part in and failing a firing test conducted for service extension on dates when he was on leave.

In its order on February 27, the court restrained the Army from discharging Naib Subedar Ramakant Singh of 20 Rajputana Rifles on the scheduled date of February 28 and directed the registrar general to obtain his call detail records (CDR) and cell tower location data for a critical one-month period.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the adjutant general’s branch of the Army headquarters submitted to the court that the matter had come to the notice of the competent authority and that the subedar would be granted a fair chance for service extension, as it was justified.

“The board proceedings and consequent results for extension of service with respect to Naib Sub Ramakant Singh will be set aside by the next superior authority, as procedural lapses in the conduct of the board have been noticed,” the Army said.

It added that the Army will conduct a separate firing test for the naib subedar at the regimental centre to assess suitability. If he qualifies for extension, the naib subedar’s service will be extended by two years from February 15, 2026, on par with his batchmates.

“Till results of the screening are declared, the Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) will continue service under the judicial order dated 27 Feb 2026 already in place. The service duration between 28 Feb 2026 and the grant of extension will be regularised through the implementation of the court order dated 27 Feb 2026, and subsequently,” the Army said.

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The Army said it noted the procedural lapse in the screening board but would not comment pending the inquiry. “However, necessary stern action will be initiated to address the lapse and avoid future occurrence,” it said.

A bench of Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Amit Mahajan disposed of the petition in view of the Army’s undertaking.

Naib Subedar Ramakant Singh moved the court categorically denying being present at the unit in Naugam, Jammu and Kashmir, for mandatory firing tests that the commanding officer of his unit, Colonel Anand A Shirali, claimed he failed.

He appeared in person in the courtroom, while Colonel Shirali and Subedar Ranveer Singh (both part of the screening board for his service extension) joined virtually.

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Colonel and subedar argue Ramakant Singh did take the test

Colonel Shirali informed the court that Naib Subedar Ramakant Singh participated in the day-and-night firing test conducted on August 2, 2025, at Naugam. When he did not qualify, he was granted a second chance on August 4, 2025. According to Shirali, Singh scored even lower in the retest and was accordingly disqualified and not recommended for service extension.

Subedar Ranveer Singh categorically confirmed before the court that the naib subedar was physically present on both dates and had taken the firing tests.

Naib Subedar Ramakant Singh, however, gave a completely different account. He stated that he was undergoing leadership management training at Bareilly from May 31, 2025, to July 11, 2025. Immediately thereafter, he proceeded on sanctioned leave from July 13, 2025, to August 11, 2025, and remained at his hometown in Dinapur, District Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. He asserted he never visited his unit in Naugam during this period.

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To substantiate his claim, the naib subedar referred to multiple visits to a bank in Ghazipur for cash deposits and KYC updation during the leave period. He disclosed his active mobile numbers and clarified that he had not since 2015 used a number given on his old bank passbook.

After recording the contradictory versions, the court observed in its February 27 order that the truth regarding the petitioner’s presence could be verified through mobile location data. It therefore directed the registrar general to requisition the CDR and cell tower location charts of the three active mobile numbers for the entire period from July 13, 2025, to August 11, 2025, from the respective service providers and place them on record.

The bench also restrained the Army from retiring the naib subedar till further orders in the case.