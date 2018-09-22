Delhi govt to give Rs 1 crore to kin of Haryana martyr

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with the family members of slain BSF jawan Narender Singh on Friday Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with the family members of slain BSF jawan Narender Singh on Friday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday announced that the Delhi government would give Rs 1 crore to the family of BSF jawan Narender Singh who was recently killed by Pakistan forces. Kejriwal also promised a government job to a family member of the martyr who hailed from a Sonepat village.

Accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Haryana, chief Naveen Jaihind, Kejriwal visited Singh’s family at his native village Thana Kalan on Friday.

According to a press release by the Haryana AAP, the Delhi government will amend its law to give financial assistance to the family of the Haryana martyr. “A proposal will be brought in the meeting of Delhi Cabinet in this regard.”

“As per current provisions, the trooper should be a resident of Delhi at the time of his recruitment to the Indian forces for such assistance by the Delhi government. But Singh was not a resident of Delhi at the time. So, an amendment is necessary. Singh’s family, though, lives in Delhi now,” said Jaihind.

Kejriwal also took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the release: “Where is the 56-inch chest now? Why Centre government appears so helpless? Why is the Prime Minister silent? Why can’t our country give a befitting reply to Pakistan?”

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will visit the family of the martyr on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Sonipat Deputy Commissioner Vinay Singh said that on the behalf of the Haryana government, Rs 50 lakh has been deposited in the account of the martyr’s family members.

