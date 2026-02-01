Delhi flight from Ludhiana’s new Halwara airport expected in early March—the first and only service initially

The airport has been constructed in Aitiana village by expanding the IAF base in Halwara.

The newly constructed Halwara civil terminal in Raikot subdivision of Punjab’s Ludhiana district will initially have only one domestic flight, to Delhi. It is expected to commence service in the first week of March and will be operated by Air India.

The civil terminal, with a capacity to handle 300 passengers (150 each for arrival and departure) at one point in time, has been constructed at a cost of nearly Rs 54 crore in Aitiana village by expanding the Indian Air Force base in Halwara.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the terminal virtually on Sunday evening, during his visit to Jalandhar. The terminal was a long-pending demand of businessmen and traders in Ludhiana, an industrial hub. Ludhiana lacks air connectivity as the operations at the old Sahnewal domestic airport were shut down due to several infrastructural issues.