Delhi flight from Ludhiana’s new Halwara airport expected in early March—the first and only service initially

The newly constructed Halwara civil terminal in Raikot subdivision of Punjab’s Ludhiana district will initially have only one domestic flight, to Delhi. It is expected to commence service in the first week of March and will be operated by Air India.
The civil terminal, with a capacity to handle 300 passengers (150 each for arrival and departure) at one point in time, has been constructed at a cost of nearly Rs 54 crore in Aitiana village by expanding the Indian Air Force base in Halwara.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the terminal virtually on Sunday evening, during his visit to Jalandhar. The terminal was a long-pending demand of businessmen and traders in Ludhiana, an industrial hub. Ludhiana lacks air connectivity as the operations at the old Sahnewal domestic airport were shut down due to several infrastructural issues.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is expected to attend the inauguration event at the terminal on Sunday.
The terminal has been completed after several missed deadlines. In 2018, the then Congress-led Punjab Government gave the go-ahead for the construction of a civil terminal at the Halwara air force base, but the paucity of funds stalled the civil work several times.
Just one flight
While successive Governments, including the current AAP-led one and the previous one led by the Congress, have claimed Halwara to be an “international” facility, it will take several years for it to become a reality.
Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora said in a statement on Saturday, “Air India has received required permissions from the Indian Air Force (IAF) to operate the flight from Halwara, and the flights are expected to commence from the first week of March.”
Himanshu Jain, Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, said to The Indian Express, “Initially, the terminal would cater to one domestic flight to Delhi and back, and it will be operated by Air India. We have made all the required preparations for the flight operations to commence, but it requires the coordination of several departments. The Airport Authority of India (AAI) will handle the airport operations, and we are hoping for the flight to commence soon.”
In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said, “Further advancing aviation infrastructure in Punjab, the Terminal Building being inaugurated by PM at Halwara Airport will establish a new gateway for the State, catering to Ludhiana and its surrounding industrial and agricultural hinterland.”
The statement further said the earlier airport at Ludhiana had a relatively small runway, suitable for small aircraft, adding that the new civil enclave had been developed at Halwara with a longer runway capable of handling A320-type aircraft.
Proposal to name the airport after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha
Although the terminal has been named “Halwara airport” due to its proximity to the IAF base, it is located in Aitiana village, where at least 272 farmers had given away their 162 acres of land for the project.
Villagers say they object to the name and have urged authorities to name it Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Airport, Aitiana, after the Ghadar revolutionary from Ludhiana who was hanged by the British when he was just 19.
According to Chief Minister Mann, his Government has proposed to the Centre that the airport be named after Kartar Singh Sarabha. The proposal remains pending.
Divya Goyal is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Ludhiana (Punjab). She is widely recognized for her human-interest storytelling and in-depth investigative reporting on social and political issues in the region.
Professional Profile
Experience: With over 13 years in journalism, she joined The Indian Express in 2012. She previously worked with Hindustan Times.
Education: A gold medalist in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi.
Core Beats: She covers a diverse range of subjects, including gender issues, education, the Sikh diaspora, heritage, and the legacy of the Partition. She has also reported on minority communities in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Awards and Recognition
Divya has earned significant acclaim for her sensitivity toward gender and social disparities:
Laadli Media Award (2020): For her investigative report "Punjab: The Invisible Drug Addicts," which exposed the gender disparity in treating women addicts.
Laadli Media Award (2023): For a ground report on the struggles of two girls who had to ride a boat to reach their school in a border village of Punjab.
Signature Style
Divya is known for "humanizing the news." Rather than just reporting on policy, she often focuses on the individuals affected by it—such as students dealing with exam stress, farmers struggling with diversification, or families impacted by crime. Her work often bridges the gap between West (Pakistan) and East (India) Punjab, exploring shared heritage and common struggles.
X (Twitter): @DivyaGoyal_ ... Read More