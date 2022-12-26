On Delhi-Ambala highway, a ‘black spot’: 41 accidents, 26 deaths in 3 years

As many as 41 accidents have taken place at one ‘black spot’ in Panipat on the Delhi-Ambala national highway (NH-44) in the last three years (2019, 2029, and 2021), resulting in 26 deaths, according to officials.

Located at Sivah cut (Panipat’s Sector-29), this is one among the 30 ‘black spots’ on national highways or state highways identified by Haryana Police.

According to data compiled by the state police, 24 accidents took place and 15 people were killed at this point even in 2020 and 2021 when the traffic was comparatively very low for a few months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Station house officer (SHO) of the police station concerned (Panipat’s Sector-29), Manjeet Singh, claims that the accidents have come down after the construction of a flyover that started nearly a year ago. However, state president of Petroleum Dealers Welfare Association, Sanjeev Chaudhary, says there is still a serious problem of accidents and traffic jams at the spot.

“The construction of the flyover should be completed as early as possible to end the traffic bottleneck at this spot. Currently, commuters face a lot of problems because of the movement of a large number of labourers from factories and the flow of heavy traffic during evening hours,” Chaudhary said.

Panipat superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan said: “Overall, the number of deaths related to rash driving has come down in Panipat, from 304 in 2021 to 255 in 2022. This was possible because of meaningful interventions after identifying ‘black spots’. We are committed to improving the driving experience on the road and saving lives.”