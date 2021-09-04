Delegation of city villages meets new commissioner of Municipal Corporation Chandigarh

A delegation of city villages, led by Dr Naresh Panchal, along with other members of village development committee welcomed Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Chandigarh on Friday, in the presence of mayor Ravi Kant Sharma.

The delegation raised developmental issues with the new MC commissioner, including new road networks, laying of storm water pipes and sewer lines, electrical and horticulture works and strengthening the water supply system in these villages.

The mayor informed that 22 villages fall under the jurisdiction of the MC out of which 13 were transferred in the year 2019 and the General House had already approved the proposal of developmental works worth Rs 102 crore in these villages.

The plan prepared by the MCC engineering wing for upgrading the sewage system and improving the drinking water supply system in these villages will be the top priority of the MCC and the process will be completed within the stipulated time frame.