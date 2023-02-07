scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Advertisement

Delegation of Ministry of Jal Shakti inspects newly established Jamalpur STP

A delegation of Union ministry of Jal Shakti visited Ludhiana on Tuesday to inspect the ongoing works under the Rs 650 crore project to clean Buddha Nullah. The delegation, which is on a two day-visit, included N Ashok Babu, director, department of water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation and scientist SK Srivastava. They inspected […]

They inspected the 225 MLD Sewer Treatment Plant (STP) in Jamalpur, which has been recently established under the project to clean the Buddha Nullah. (Fiel Photo)

A delegation of Union ministry of Jal Shakti visited Ludhiana on Tuesday to inspect the ongoing works under the Rs 650 crore project to clean Buddha Nullah.

The delegation, which is on a two day-visit, included N Ashok Babu, director, department of water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation and scientist SK Srivastava. They inspected the 225 MLD Sewer Treatment Plant (STP) in Jamalpur, which has been recently established under the project to clean the nullah and trial runs are going on at the said plant.

The delegation also inspected the 50 MLD Common effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) established for treating the waste of dyeing industry under Tajpur road dyeing industry cluster. Officials inspected the working of the plant. hem of the progress under the project.

As per officials, Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be visiting the city to review the project soon.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 7, 2023: Know about Turkey and Syria Earthquake, Ex si...
UPSC Key- February 7, 2023: Know about Turkey and Syria Earthquake, Ex si...
Joe Biden’s a great President. He should not run again
Joe Biden’s a great President. He should not run again
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...

Earlier in the day, the delegation also held a meeting with MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal and reviewed the progress of the project to clean the Buddha Nullah.

More from Chandigarh

During the visit to the STP Jamalpur, Babu appreciated the efforts being put in by MC, PWSSB and other departments. He stated that Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will also be visiting the city to review the project to clean the Buddha nullah soon. The PPCB officials were also directed to regularly monitor the three CETPs established to treat the industrial waste of the dyeing industry in the city.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 19:54 IST
Next Story

UPSC Key- February 7, 2023: Know about Turkey and Syria Earthquake, Ex situ conservation and Child Marriage

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close