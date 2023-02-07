Delegation of Ministry of Jal Shakti inspects newly established Jamalpur STP

A delegation of Union ministry of Jal Shakti visited Ludhiana on Tuesday to inspect the ongoing works under the Rs 650 crore project to clean Buddha Nullah.

The delegation, which is on a two day-visit, included N Ashok Babu, director, department of water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation and scientist SK Srivastava. They inspected the 225 MLD Sewer Treatment Plant (STP) in Jamalpur, which has been recently established under the project to clean the nullah and trial runs are going on at the said plant.

The delegation also inspected the 50 MLD Common effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) established for treating the waste of dyeing industry under Tajpur road dyeing industry cluster. Officials inspected the working of the plant. hem of the progress under the project.

As per officials, Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be visiting the city to review the project soon.

Earlier in the day, the delegation also held a meeting with MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal and reviewed the progress of the project to clean the Buddha Nullah.

During the visit to the STP Jamalpur, Babu appreciated the efforts being put in by MC, PWSSB and other departments. He stated that Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will also be visiting the city to review the project to clean the Buddha nullah soon. The PPCB officials were also directed to regularly monitor the three CETPs established to treat the industrial waste of the dyeing industry in the city.