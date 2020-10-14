Due to delay in permission, problems of managing crowd, famous Ramleelas not to be staged this year

For those who are holding Ramleelas, masks for audience are mandatory. Thermal checks will be conducted at the entry gate. (Express Photo by Dilip Kagda/Representational)

For the first time in around 60 years, the famous Ramleela of Sector 27, where Mathura family had been performing since decades, won’t take place this year.

Citing delay on part of the administration in granting permission for holding the event and the fear of Covid-19, organisers said that their Ramleela that had been conducted every year since 1963 at Sector 27, won’t be held this time. It was also stated that due to the pandemic, they are not expecting a big crowd.

It is not just the event at Sector 27, but the famous Ramleela with a revolving stage in Sector 29 and Sector 28 won’t be held as well.

Dharampal Bansal, organiser of the Sector 27 Ramleela committee said that it was too late now to organise the Ramleela.

“As you know in our Ramleela, the Chaturvedi family from Mathura who had been coming since years. They too had been asking if they need to come, but we couldn’t say anything because neither the pandemic allows it, nor had we got permission. We were scheduled to start from October 14, which is tomorrow and there was no permission,” he said.

“Now we have just decided to have a Ramayan path,” he added.

“For Ramleela, preparations begin quite early and this time we didn’t get permissions till now. Even if we were to begin this week, we don’t even know if we will get permission or not,” said Jyoti Bhardwaj from the Sector 29 Ramleela committee.

Bhardwaj added, “Moreover, with the pandemic, the rules are strict. We won’t be able to handle a crowd of 4000 people because many turn up to see the Ramleela and distancing won’t be possible.”

Mukesh Sharma, organiser of the Sector 28 Ramleela committee too said that the permissions are really late. “They could have given permissions quite before. Now, neither the stage is ready nor are the artistes. It is difficult to hold ramleela at this point,” he said.

Sharma said that they had been holding the event for 52 years.

Some Ramleela organisers, including the one in Sector 17, have decided to hold virtual Ramleelas too, and will telecast their Ramleela on YouTube.



