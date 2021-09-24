Delay in appointing PPSC chief affecting talented Punjab youth: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab unit has come down heavily on the ruling Congress government for not filling up the post of chairman of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), which has been lying vacant for over two months.

In a statement issued from the party headquarters here Friday, AAP MLA and youth wing state president Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said by not filling this vacant post, the government is cheating lakhs of talented aspiring youths.

Hayer said more than 1 lakh applicants for various jobs besides the successful candidates in the Punjab Civil Services are in a fix as the working of the PPSC has come to a standstill in the absence of the appointment of the chairman.

“Due to this, all examinations and interview schedules have been badly affected. The post has been lying vacant since July 16 when the previous PPSC chairman demitted office after completing his tenure,” he added.

The AAP leader said the ruling Congress has not made appointments on the basis of merit for a long time and due to this, thousands of aspiring youth of the state are crossing the prescribed age limit for jobs every day.

“It has been over three months since the successful PCS candidates are awaiting their induction into the job. Also, thousands of candidates are desperate as they are waiting for their examinations of junior engineer, veterinary officer, school principal, assistant professor and other posts which the PPSC had advertised for,” said Hayer, adding that the written examination for sub-divisional officers (SDOs) has already been conducted, but interviews are pending.

Also, there are nearly 80,000 applicants for the posts of naib tehsildar. Hayer said the government should clarify what are the reasons for pushing back the talented youth. “Isn’t this another attempt of the Congress to renege from its promise of Ghar-Ghar Rozgar,” he added. He demanded from the new Channi-led state government to take swift action on all important matters of Punjab, along with entrusting the responsibility of the PPSC chairman to a competent person.

The AAP MLA also demanded that the youth whose age has exceeded the prescribed age limit should be given special relaxation due to the post of the chairman being vacant.