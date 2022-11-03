Defrauded by property agent, an NRI couple’s long, arduous battle to get their money back

By Ritesh Pandit

Five years ago, an elderly NRI couple from Canada discovered that they had paid Rs 1 crore for a flat that did not exist.

Shocked, the couple knocked on every possible door for relief — including that of Chandigarh MP and of the former Governor and UT administrator. But there was no progress. Five years later, it is only now that the couple see a glimmer of hope, thanks to a team of police officers, headed by Ketan Bansal, SP (Economic Offences Wing). Theirs is a cautionary tale about frauds perpetrated by unscrupulous property dealers on gullible clients.

As per details, Darshan Singh and Nachhatter Kaur, first generation migrants from a Punjab village who had toiled hard to make a living in Canada, paid Rs 1.03 crore to two Chandigarh-based property dealers — Pawan Bhardwaj and P L Midha — for a flat in Sector 66, Mohali.

In 2012, Pawan had approached the NRI couple claiming to be a property dealer. He had then showed them flats that they could invest in. The couple later zeroed down on a flat and entered into an agreement with PL Midha, who claimed to be the director of M/s UT Constructions and Private Limited, for the purchase of the property that was located in Mohali. They initially made a payment of Rs 10 lakh. Later, between 2012 and 2014, they transferred Rs 95.50 lakh to Pawan, who later transferred the same to P L Midha. The accused had promised the couple to get the agreement duly registered, which they never did.

In 2015, after the completion of total payment, the couple asked Pawan about the flat and was in turn told that it would take two more years to get constructed. After this, the couple decided to visit the corporate office of the place, where the flat was being constructed. They were were shocked to find that no such construction had ever been undertaken by the accused at that place.

The couple then got in touch with Pawan and asked for their money back. Pawan in turn issued post dated cheques to the couple. Of these, the couple could encash cheques upto Rs 27 lakh, while the remaining bounced. It is then in 2017 that the couple first approached Mohali police for filing a complaint, but were instead turned back and asked to approach Chandigarh Police, as the fraud had taken place in UT’s jurisdiction. Then, they filed a complaint with Chandigarh Police and a probe was initiated but nothing came out of it..

The couple moved from one office to another to try and find a solution for their problemof reportedly delay in investigations and lodging of FIR. They submitted representations to Punjab Governor, DGP, IGP and SSP Chandigarh, and the NRI Cell. The couple even approached the office Kirron Kher, the Chandigarh MP and Canadian MP for Surrey-Newton Sukh Dhaliwal.

“Despite all these efforts by us no progress was observed in our case. It was only in 2022, that the Chandigarh Police finally lodged an FIR and a team of Economic Offences Wing nabbed Pawan Bhardwaj, one of the accused. Initially, when the probe was started in 2017, no progress was made cause the wife of Pawan was employed at Punjab Vigilance Bureau as a computer operator-cum-clerk. We even wrote a letter to the Punjab Governor and UT administrator on January 17, 2019,” said Darshan Singh, 72.

He added, “We are senior citizens and suffering from various ailments. It is difficult for us to travel to India from Canada. A team of Chandigarh Police’s Economic Offences Wing is now involved in probing our case and have nabbed Pawan.”

A plea was was filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, whereby the court asked Pawan to repay the remaining amount with interest within three months. Pawan has so far handed over a DD of Rs 10 lakh, post which he was granted interim bail so he can make the remaining payment. In case of default, Pawan’s bail will automatically stand cancelled. PL Midha, is still absconding.