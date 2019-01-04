Defective material being used, money released in my absence: Panchkula municipal body chief engineer

THE PANCHKULA Municipal Corporation’s Executive Engineer (XEN) L C Chauhan, who is in charge of the roundabout beautification in the city, had first raised a red flag in November last year highlighting that “defective and substandard material” and “material not as per agreed specifications” were being used in the beautification work.

However, the Municipal Corporation not only turned a blind eye to Chauhan’s objections, but a few officers also released a payment of Rs 1.93 crore to the firm, M/s Sakumbari Engineering Works, allegedly “bypassing” Chauhan while he was away to Hyderabad on a three-day training course from December 17-19 last year. The total work cost is Rs 2.84 crore.

On December 29, Chauhan even wrote a complaint to the Panchkula police seeking registration of an FIR against “conspirators” who “misused” his signatures on “approvals and payment related files”. The Panchkula police is yet to register a case on Chauhan’s complaint.

Chauhan has now written to Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal, seeking termination of services of the officers concerned. On January 1, Chauhan also sought an explanation from four Junior Engineers and one Municipal Engineer for the alleged lapses on their part. In his letter seeking their explanation, Chauhan also gave reference to eight memos sent earlier by him on the same issue.

“Undersigned had rejected the landscape/horticulture work accomplished under specification that is below standard work and agency was directed to set right as per specification of work mentioned in DNIT and work order. But I am shocked to know that during my three-day training at Hyderabad, you have paid the bills of Rs 1.93 crore to agency, that too without excluding the rejected work of landscape/horticulture in respect of all eight roundabouts. As per terms of DNIT, work of all kind that is civil, electrical and horticulture must be accomplished to the entire satisfaction of engineer-in-charge whereas directions of the undersigned have been totally ignored in this case,” Chauhan wrote seeking the engineers’ explanation.

However, none replied to him.

In his letter to Jogpal, dated January 2, Chauhan wrote, “Undersigned had rejected the horticulture work because of substandard work and non- compliance of terms of DNIT. I have come to know that the agency has been paid bills amounting to Rs 1.93 crore and bills were routed through engineer-in charge, that is undersigned. In view of this, all regular ME/JEs must be charge-sheeted for such act of negligence causing huge loss to organisation. All concerned ME/JEs working on contractual basis may be terminated immediately. Approval for recovery from agency may be accorded for excess amount, if found recoverable after thorough analysis/examination in respect of all roundabouts in question.”

Rajesh Jogpal, however, told Chandigarh Newsline to “better ask the Executive Engineer”. “I am on leave today. Executive Engineer can tell about all this,” Jogpal said.

Chandigarh Newsline, in a series of news articles, has highlighted the glaring discrepancies in the roundabout beautification project currently underway in Panchkula. A former councillor, Ravikant Swami, has also sent a complaint to the State Vigilance Bureau and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, seeking a thorough probe in the beautification work.

“Since November, I had conducted various inspections and found that poor quality material was being used on these roundabouts. The material was not as per specifications. Be it horticulture, civil or electrical works, discrepancies were found during inspections. I had even written to the firm asking it to rectify the discrepancies. MC Commissioner and other officers concerned were also informed about the discrepancies. However, still the payment was released to the agency. I only came to know of the payment having been released to the agency on January 1. I have sought strict action against the officials concerned for releasing payments against rejected work. Also, I have recommended that an independent agency may be asked to check the specifications of the material being used on these roundabouts,” Chauhan told Newsline.