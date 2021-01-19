Defamation complaint filed against Zee, Republic Bharat, others for programmes on farmers

The complaint has been filed against Zee News, R Bharat, Aaj Tak, India TV and TV-9 under sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the IPC. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

A criminal complaint for defamation has been filed against five leading television news channels for allegedly showing the farmers’ agitation and the people supporting it as anti-national and terrorist.

Advocate Manjit Singh, counsel for petitioner Ravinder Singh Bassi, said that the complaint has been filed at the Chandigarh District Court, and the matter would come up for hearing before the JMIC court on Tuesday.

The complaint has been filed against Zee News, R Bharat, Aaj Tak, India TV and TV-9 under sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the IPC.

Bassi in his complaint submitted that he remained at agitation from December 31, 2020, to January 1 this year. When he came back to Chandigarh, some of his friends taunted him as a Khalistani or terrorist since he has been supporting the farmers’ agitation which was being shown as anti-national by these news channels.

On January 3, a person called Vinod Kumar Verma told the complainant that you are supporting the Khalistanis as all news channels are reporting that all the persons supporting the agitation are terrorists, submitted Bassi in the complaint.

It was contended that for the last 40 days, the news channels have been telecasting false and wrong news about the kisan unions. The majority of the farmers sitting on the roads/footpaths belongs to Punjab, Haryana and Western UP.

These channels have been projecting the innocent farmers as terrorists, Khalistanis or Maoists. The complainant contended that the act of the accused news channels is defamatory as it has lowered the farmers’ image and reputation.