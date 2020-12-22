Defamation Case: Sukhbir Singh Badal seeks exemption from personal court appearance

The defamation complainant alleged that Sukhbir gave statements to media channels that Akhand Kirtani Jatha are a political front of the biggest terrorist outfit, Babbar Khalsa International, which was widely published in newspapers.

Stating that in view of the threat perception, he has been provided Z-Plus security by the Government of India and his movement is always in compliance with the protocol of the security detail. Former deputy chief minister of Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday moved an application in the Chandigarh District Court seeking exemption from personal appearance till the conclusion of the trial in a defamation case against him.

Badal, through his counsel Munish Diwan, has filed the application in the court of TPS Randhawa, ACJM (Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate).

It has been contended by Sukhbir in the application that his children study in New Delhi and his father stays at his native village of Badal, and he rarely visits Chandigarh.

Most of the time he is touring the state of Punjab. He is a responsible citizen having strong roots in society, so there is no likelihood of his absconding from the process of law.

The counsel contended that the evidence in the case can be recorded in his (Sukhbir’s counsel) presence. If exemption from appearance is granted, no obstruction would be caused to the court in the administration of justice, rather it will expedite the trial.

The case was filed by Rajinder Pal Singh of Mohali under Section 499 (defamation) of the IPC in 2017. The complainant alleged that Sukhbir gave statements to media channels that Akhand Kirtani Jatha are a political front of the biggest terrorist outfit, Babbar Khalsa International, which was widely published in newspapers.

