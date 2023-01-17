Defamation case: Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema appears in court, furnishes bail bonds

Punjab finance minister and senior AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema Tuesday appeared before the Moga court of additional chief judicial magistrate Preeti Sukhija in the alleged defamation complaint filed against him by former Congress MLA Dr Harjot Kamal, who later moved to BJP.

Cheema, who was summoned by the court, furnished his bail bonds.

Advocate Hardeep Lodhi, counsel for BJP leader Kamal, said, “Cheema was summoned by the court in the defamation criminal complaint filed against him by Kamal. Cheema furnished his bail bonds today. The next date of hearing is February 4.”

In his complaint, Kamal had submitted in court that Cheema had unnecessarily dragged his name in the alleged land acquisition scam of NH-105B, and without having any proof, Cheema gave statements in the media that he had accepted bribes of nearly Rs 600 crore.

Speaking to the media at the Moga court complex, Cheema attacked Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying the Congress leader was making a last-ditch effort to save the Congress party, which is on a ventilator.