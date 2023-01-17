scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Defamation case: Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema appears in court, furnishes bail bonds

BJP leader Dr Harjot Kamal had submitted in court that Harpal Singh Cheema had unnecessarily dragged his name in the alleged land acquisition scam of NH-105B and accused him of accepting bribe ‘without any proof’.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema (File)
Punjab finance minister and senior AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema Tuesday appeared before the Moga court of additional chief judicial magistrate Preeti Sukhija in the alleged defamation complaint filed against him by former Congress MLA Dr Harjot Kamal, who later moved to BJP.

Cheema, who was summoned by the court, furnished his bail bonds.

Advocate Hardeep Lodhi, counsel for BJP leader Kamal, said, “Cheema was summoned by the court in the defamation criminal complaint filed against him by Kamal. Cheema furnished his bail bonds today. The next date of hearing is February 4.”

In his complaint, Kamal had submitted in court that Cheema had unnecessarily dragged his name in the alleged land acquisition scam of NH-105B, and without having any proof, Cheema gave statements in the media that he had accepted bribes of nearly Rs 600 crore.

More from Chandigarh

Speaking to the media at the Moga court complex, Cheema attacked Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying the Congress leader was making a last-ditch effort to save the Congress party, which is on a ventilator.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 15:54 IST
