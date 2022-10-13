scorecardresearch
Deepender Hooda holds meeting for Kharge

Leading members of the G-23 group in Congress such as Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari, and Prithviraj Chavan had earlier signed Kharge’s nomination papers as proposers

Deepender was present in the meeting as a member of the election management committee formed by Kharge. (Express photo)

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s son and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda organised a meeting of delegates of Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh for All India Congress Committee (AICC) presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge here on Wednesday.

Leading members of the G-23 group in Congress such as Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari, and Prithviraj Chavan had earlier signed Kharge's nomination papers as proposers.

Deepender was present in the meeting as a member of the election management committee formed by Kharge.

Seeking votes for the AICC presidential election, Kharge said that on the advice of senior party leaders, he took the decision to contest the elections, because the Gandhi family has announced not to contest the elections.

