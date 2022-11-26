Deepak Tinu remanded in four-day police custody

Mansa CIA in-charge Sub-Inspector Pritpal Singh was also booked for being negligent during Tinu’s escape. (Representational)

Gangster Deepak Tinu, an accused in Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case was produced in a court in Mohali on Friday and was remanded in four days police custody. Tinu was produced by the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) in connection with arranging a fake passport for the aides of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Tinu, a notorious criminal, had escaped from the Mansa police’s custody on October 1. He was then arrested by Delhi Police’s special cell on October 20 from Ajmer in Rajasthan. Tinu was questioned by the SSOC for his escape and stay in Ajmer. Mansa CIA in-charge Sub-Inspector Pritpal Singh was also booked for being negligent during Tinu’s escape.