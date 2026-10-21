Businessman found dead at Chandigarh’s Taj Hotel; woman’s visit under lens

Businessman Deepak Mittal, who hailed from Chhattisgarh, was found unresponsive in Room 303 of the Taj Hotel in Chandigarh’s Sector 17 on Wednesday morning. He was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The Chandigarh police are probing the visit of a woman who reportedly came to meet Mittal at the hotel on Tuesday, as investigators try to piece together the events preceding his death. They are examining CCTV footage to find out the visitors to the floor where Room 303 is located and verify who met Mittal before he was found unresponsive. They are also examining the medicines and liquor bottles recovered from the room, while the cause of death remains undetermined pending postmortem findings.