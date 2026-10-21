Businessman found dead at Chandigarh’s Taj Hotel; woman’s visit under lens

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The Chandigarh police are probing the visit of a woman who reportedly came to meet Deepak Mittal at the hotel on Tuesday

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigarhOct 21, 2026 06:25 PM IST
Businessman Deepak Mittal deathThe Chandigarh police are examining CCTV footage to find out the visitors to the floor where Room 303 is located and verify who met Deepak Mittal before he was found unresponsive (AI-generated image)
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Businessman Deepak Mittal, who hailed from Chhattisgarh, was found unresponsive in Room 303 of the Taj Hotel in Chandigarh’s Sector 17 on Wednesday morning. He was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The Chandigarh police are probing the visit of a woman who reportedly came to meet Mittal at the hotel on Tuesday, as investigators try to piece together the events preceding his death. They are examining CCTV footage to find out the visitors to the floor where Room 303 is located and verify who met Mittal before he was found unresponsive. They are also examining the medicines and liquor bottles recovered from the room, while the cause of death remains undetermined pending postmortem findings.

Mittal, who was associated with Sanjay Grain Private Limited, checked into the hotel on Tuesday after booking the room through a travel agency. He reportedly had tenders related to the supply of free ration in Punjab and an important meeting scheduled with Markfed Punjab.

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Sudesh Kumar, Station House Officer, Sector 17 police station, told The Indian Express, “We have procured the CCTV footage and are trying to ascertain who all met him at the hotel. The role of a woman is also being probed. Medicines, apart from some liquor bottles, were found at the spot.”

A senior functionary of Taj Hotel told The Indian Express, “Our staff rushed him to the hospital. We are cooperating fully with the police investigation and have provided the CCTV footage, including recordings of the corridors showing movements around the time he checked in and of other guests who visited the premises.”

The recovery of medicines and liquor bottles from the room is also part of the investigation, though their significance, if any, remains to be established.

“We are saddened by this unfortunate incident and offer our deepest condolences. We are extending our support to the family and assisting the authorities,” said the hotel spokesperson.

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The police are awaiting the postmortem findings to determine the cause of death and establish the circumstances in which Mittal died.

The family has been informed about the death.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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