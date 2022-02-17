Deep Sidhu death: Cops say truck driver involved in accident held

Haryana police on Thursday arrested the truck driver whose vehicle was allegedly involved in the road accident that killed Punjab actor and activist Deep Sidhu.

The truck driver was identified as Qasim, resident of Nuh district. He will be produced in court Friday, said investigating officers of Kharkhoda police station in Sonipat district.

A board of three doctors conducted Sidhu’s post-mortem examination at Sonipat’s civil hospital in Haryana on Wednesday. The body was then handed over to his family members.

According to the police, a “partially consumed liquor bottle” was also recovered from the Mahindra Scorpio that Sidhu was driving. His Scorpio rammed into the rear of a truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) highway on Tuesday around 9 pm.

On Wednesday, talking to The Indian Express, Rahul Sharma, Superintendent of Police (Sonipat), had said, “Our team that inspected the scene of accident has found a partially consumed liquor bottle from the Mahindra Scorpio. It is not yet known if Deep Sidhu had consumed it. The post mortem examination was conducted and the body has been handed over to the deceased’s family. They have left for Ludhiana where they shall be performing his last rites. The deceased’s family also met his co-passenger in the hospital.”

About the identification of the truck, Rahul Sharma added, “The driver has been identified and we are in the process of arresting him soon. On the complaint lodged by deceased’s brother, we have registered a case against the truck driver on charges of rash and negligent driving causing death.”