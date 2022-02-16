Deep Sidhu accident: Cops find ‘partially consumed liquor bottle’ from actor’s car

A day after Punjabi actor and activist Deep Sidhu died in an accident on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) highway near Sonipat, the police said a “partially consumed liquor bottle” was found in the car being driven by Sidhu. The incident also left Sidhu’s friend and Punjabi actress Reena Rai injured.

According to the police, tyre skid marks as long as 25-30-metre have also been found at the spot. The marks are believed to be that of the Mahindra Scorpio being driven by Sidhu. The police are reconstructing the incident and will soon submit a report to the district police chief.

The police also accessed CCTV footage from the Badli toll plaza and found that Sidhu’s vehicle got on the KMP at 7.15 pm. “There were reports that the streetlights on the highway were non-functional at the time of the accident. We are also checking it with the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) to verify if there was a power cut in the area at that time or there was some other reason for the non-functional streetlights on the highway,” said Sonipat SP Rahul Sharma.

Meanwhile, a board of three doctors conducted a post-mortem at Sonipat’s civil hospital in Haryana Wednesday. Sidhu’s body was then handed over to his family members. According to the police, Sidhu and Reena were driving to Punjab from Delhi when their SUV rammed into the rear of a truck Tuesday around 9 pm.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sharma said, “We found a partially consumed liquor bottle from the Mahindra Scorpio. It is yet to be known if Deep Sidhu had consumed it. The body has been handed over to the deceased’s family and they have left for Ludhiana where the last rites will be performed. The viscera has been sent for chemical examination. The deceased’s family also met his co-passenger at the hospital.”

Sharma added, “The driver of the truck has been identified and we are in the process of arresting him. On the complaint lodged by the deceased’s brother, we have registered a case against the truck driver on charges of rash and negligent driving causing death. The driver will be arrested today (Wednesday).”

Sharma further said, “Preliminary investigations, so far, indicate that it is a case of accident. There does not appear to be any foul play as of now. Even the deceased’s family has not raised any apprehension. Once the truck driver is arrested, we will thoroughly question him on the circumstances in which the accident took place.”

A day after last year’s Republic Day farmers’ protest, which had spiralled into a violence in the national capital, Delhi Police had registered 25 FIRs against farm union leaders and protesters for allegedly storming the Red Fort and vandalising property.

One of the FIRs named Sidhu and gangster turned politician Lakhbir Sidhana for allegedly “orchestrating” the incident and “inciting” farmers. They were booked under sections of rioting, criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder and robbery.

Senior police officers had claimed that Sidhu had come up in videos, posted on social media by protesters, addressing the crowd on the route for the tractor march. He was arrested on February 9 last year by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

He was granted bail by a Delhi court in April, but was re-arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police from Tihar Jail for allegedly “damaging” Red Fort, in a case lodged on a complaint filed by the Archaeological Survey of India.

The Delhi Police, during his custody remand hearings, had claimed that Sidhu was “the main rioter and instigator” and was seen in a video with “swords, sticks and flags during the violence on January 26”.

It was also alleged that he “congratulated the person who hoisted the (Nishan Sahib) flag at Red Fort and also did a Facebook Live from the spot”.

In the bail order, the court observed that the prosecution had sought to make an example of him since he was popular but that this “hazards a failure of justice” and that his continued detention was an infringement of his right to life and liberty.

The court granted him bail in the second case a few days later, terming the second arrest “vicious and sinister”. The court had said it “amounts to playing fraud with the established criminal process”.