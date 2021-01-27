Deep Sidhu a BJP stooge, was planted to create chaos in tractor parade, says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party Wednesday alleged that actor Deep Sidhu, being blamed for instigating the crowd at the Red Fort, was a BJP “stooge” planted to create “chaos” in farmers’ tractor parade in Delhi the Republic Day.

Addressing a virtual press conference, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha, while questioning the connection between Sidhu and the saffron party, released several photos purportedly of the actor with BJP MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah among others.

Chadha alleged that the “agencies of BJP” engineered the violence and events at Red Fort to discredit the farmers’ agitation and the farm union leaders. He said that the registration of FIRs against farm union leaders who were not even present at the site of violence showed the real intentions of BJP.

“The BJP planted their stooge Deep Sidhu to create chaos in farmers’ tractor parade,” Chadha said.

Sidhu was among protesters at the Red Fort where a religious flag was hoisted Tuesday during the tractor parade announced by farmer unions to press for repeal of the three new agriculture laws. The parade descended into anarchy as protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, and overturned vehicles. Deep Sidhu has been blamed by the farmer union leaders and politicians for inciting violence during the tractor rally.

Chadha, the AAP co-incharge of Punjab unit, alleged that the fact that Sidhu had access to the Prime Minister and Home Minister and he worked as an election agent of Sunny Deol in 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Gurdaspur showed that he was a BJP agent. Deol, who is now a BJP MP, distanced himself from Deep Sidhu saying that he or his family members have no links with the actor.

“The biggest strength of the farmers’ agitation was that it was non-violent. This image was sought to be shattered by the agencies of BJP and the sleeper cells of the party,” alleged Chadha.

He also hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh for spreading “canards” that AAP was involved in the Delhi violence. “Amarinder Singh is the biggest agent of BJP in Punjab. To save BJP, he has been making false allegations against AAP,” he said.

Chadha added that Amarinder and Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta were in touch with each other and have released photographs of one Amrik Singh, who was part of crowd that led violence, saying he was a member of AAP. “He is not a member of our party He is a member of the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal and has been the right hand man of Sunny Deol during his election campaign in Gurdaspur,” Chadha said, releasing some photographs that purportedly show Amrik Singh in company of BJP MPs like Hans Raj Hans, Sunny Deol, and Parvesh Verma and Shiromani Akali Dal leaders Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

He said AAP strongly condemns the violence in Delhi protest. “It is regrettable that the Centre allowed the situation to deteriorate to such an extent. The movement has been peaceful for the last two months,” he said.