Dedicated transplant centre at PGI will soon become a reality: Prof Vivek Lal

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“A standalone transplant centre at PGI will become a reality. We will strengthen infrastructure, expand training, and ensure that transplantation services grow in both scale and impact,” announced Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGI, at the inaugural session of the ISTS Annual Conference 2026 at the institute.
Describing transplantation as the highest calling in surgical science, Prof Lal said, “Transplantation is the most noble surgery; it restores not only life, but also dignity and hope.” He paid rich tributes to the pioneers of the field, urging the younger generation to draw inspiration from their journeys.
“These giants began with nothing; they stumbled, rose again, and never gave up. We stand today on the foundation of their sacrifices. Before becoming a good transplant surgeon, one must first become a good surgeon. You cannot run before you learn to walk. Transplantation demands discipline, training, and unwavering dedication. The first recorded transplant in medical history was performed by Sushruta. This heritage should inspire us to lead with both pride and responsibility,” he said.
Drawing attention to patient suffering, particularly those undergoing dialysis, Prof Lal remarked that dialysis is a harrowing experience. It is easy to prescribe, but extremely difficult to endure. Transplantation offers dignity, quality of life, and hope.
Prof Lal also acknowledged the silent yet critical role of transplant coordinators and donor families. “The true drivers of transplantation are those who work quietly behind the scenes, counselling families in moments of grief and enabling the gift of life. Their courage defines this movement.”
The session was further enriched by the presence of three distinguished guests of honour — Prof S N Mehta, former fead of Surgical Disciplines at AIIMS, New Delhi — shared the challenges of initiating transplants in the early years, with limited resources and ineffective immunosuppression.
On a similar note, Prof Mukut Minz, former head, Department of Renal Transplant Surgery, PGI, highlighted the evolution of the specialtiy at PGI, Chandigarh. He emphasised the perseverance required to build a transplant programme. He talked about his early years, when they started doing transplants initially in dogs to prove the success of immunosuppressive drugs.
Dr Vatsala Trivedi, senior transplant surgeon from Mumbai, also struggled in her years because of gender bias, as surgery was considered a male bastion, but persisted to start the first donation from a deceased donor in Mumbai after the passage of the law in 1994 and subsequently started many such programmes across the country with her determination.
Speaking on the role of the Indian Society of Transplantation, Dr Harsha Jauhari emphasised, “ISTS has been instrumental in fostering collaboration, advancing scientific exchange, and building a strong academic and ethical foundation for transplantation in India. Such platforms are vital for shaping the future of this life-saving discipline.”
PGI has emerged as one of the country’s leading centres for renal transplantation, having performed over 5,400 kidney transplants so far. This achievement places PGI second only to the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC), Ahmedabad, which has nearly 400 beds dedicated to transplantation services. In 2025 alone, PGI conducted 248 kidney transplants, a milestone that significantly reduced the waiting period for live donor transplants from nearly 12 months to just three months. Separate teams and staff have helped speed up investigations and reduce procedural delays. A dedicated group monitors post-transplant patients so that tests and follow-ups are completed without interruption.
Prof Ashish Sharma, head, Department of Renal Transplant Surgery, PGI, said that theirs is a collective commitment to advancing transplant sciences and improving patient outcomes.
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