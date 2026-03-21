Dedicated transplant centre at PGI will soon become a reality: Prof Vivek Lal

“A standalone transplant centre at PGI will become a reality. We will strengthen infrastructure, expand training, and ensure that transplantation services grow in both scale and impact,” announced Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGI, at the inaugural session of the ISTS Annual Conference 2026 at the institute.

Describing transplantation as the highest calling in surgical science, Prof Lal said, “Transplantation is the most noble surgery; it restores not only life, but also dignity and hope.” He paid rich tributes to the pioneers of the field, urging the younger generation to draw inspiration from their journeys.

“These giants began with nothing; they stumbled, rose again, and never gave up. We stand today on the foundation of their sacrifices. Before becoming a good transplant surgeon, one must first become a good surgeon. You cannot run before you learn to walk. Transplantation demands discipline, training, and unwavering dedication. The first recorded transplant in medical history was performed by Sushruta. This heritage should inspire us to lead with both pride and responsibility,” he said.