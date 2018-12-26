Dedicated public window set up at Chandigarh consumer court

A dedicated public window for filing complaints has been set up at the consumer court building in Sector 19, Chandigarh.

Justice Jasbir Singh, President of State Consumer Redressal Commission, said earlier, people approaching the consumer court either at the forum or state commission, had to go to the staff for filing their complaints. “Now, a special designated public window, set up at the entrance of the building, will help ease the process.” Apart from registration of complaints, an inquiry desk will be set up, where a special designated staffer will address inquiries of complainants, added Justice Singh. He further said the complainant could personally appear in their case without an advocate. After a new notification, if the claim of the complainant is up to Rs 5 lakh then there would be no court fee.

Apart from two Cosnsumer Disputes Redressal Forums, proposal for setting up another has been sent to Chandigarh Administration. The administration has further sent a letter to Centre in the matter. The proposal was sent in 2016, but an approval is still pending. As per five years official data of Consumer Disputes Redressal Forums , 8477 people filed cases in consumer forums, out of which, 8510 cases were disposed off. However, 1583 complainants came back again in litigation to file fresh execution cases. Out of these, 1282 execution cases have been disposed off.

State Commission’s, five years’ records reveal that since year 2014, 2806 persons have filed fresh cases in State Commission, out of which, 2461 cases have been disposed off.

However, 1164 complainants have again filed an execution application at the commission. 1290 respondents have filed an appeal against State Commission orders at the National Consumer Dispute Redresssal Commission, Delhi.

Out of 1164 execution cases filed, 882 execution cases have been disposed off. However, till October 31, 282 complainants had still not received the benefits as the concerned companies had not yet complied with the court orders.