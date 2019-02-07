Decomposed body of woman found at Chandigarh’s Manimajra house

A WOMAN in her 30s was found dead in her rented accommodation at Manimajra under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday. Police said the body was decomposed and the woman probably died two days ago.

Advertising

The woman’s husband along with their son has been missing for the last two days. The woman’s body was found lying on a quilt on the ground and another quilt was on her body. Sources said injury marks were visible around the woman’s neck and there was bleeding from her mouth. The body was shifted to GMSH-16 for a postmortem examination.

Police said a man called Anuj Kumar along with the woman and one child took the room of Mahinder Parkash on rent at Manimajra on January 21. The man had claimed that he is a security guard working in IT Park, Manimajra. The body was discovered following the foul stink, which was emanating from one-room rented accommodation. The stink was observed by two girls, who are reside in the rented accommodation in the same locality.

The house owner, Mahinder Parkash, told the police that he had gone to Haridwar last Sunday and when returned on Wednesday, two girls alerted him about the foul stink. Later, the police were informed. When the police opened the door forcibly, the woman’s body was found lying on the ground. Mahinder Parkash told the police that although the couple were given a tenant form, they did not fill it out.

The police recovered a blue cap, which is usually worn by private security guards, a bank passbook bearing the name of Anuj Kumar along with his picture.

Advertising

A police officer said, “It is not a case of natural death. Exact cause of death will become clear after the postmortem examination. We are making efforts to trace the missing man along with the child. Two girls, who are residing in the same locality, said that the man along with child left the room on Sunday and since then there has been no movement in the room.”