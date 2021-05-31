Decline in Covid deaths, infections across Himachal

The state had witnessed its worst-ever single-day death toll of 78 on May 18, and the daily death tally continued to remain above 50 till last Wednesday

The number of Covid-related deaths in Himachal Pradesh has declined for the first time in May, government data has shown.

In the week ending Sunday, a total of 359 Covid patients succumbed to the virus across the state — 19 per cent less than the previous week when 441 people had died.

The state had witnessed its worst-ever single-day death toll of 78 on May 18, and the daily death tally continued to remain above 50 till last Wednesday. On Saturday, Himachal Pradesh recorded 30 Covid deaths — the lowest in nearly a month.

New infections, meanwhile, have been decreasing over the last two weeks. Around 10,500 new cases were reported last week — the lowest weekly figure this month. The daily number of new cases had crossed the 5,000-mark on May 8, and the week from May 10 to 16 saw a record 29,000 infections. Since then, however, daily cases have gradually been decreasing, with less than 1,000 cases being reported on Sunday.

8 cases of black fungus

Himachal Pradesh has recorded at least eight cases of mucormycosis or black fungus with Covid-19 so far. Two patients died from the disease – a 49-year-old male from Solan district who was admitted to Shimla’s IGMC hospital and a 38-year-old male from Hamirpur district, admitted to IGMC last Thursday. Both had Covid-related pneumonia and the co-morbidity of diabetes mellitus. The patient from Solan also suffered from a kidney disease, as per state health authorities.

200-bed hospital readied in 2 weeks

A makeshift Covid-19 hospital with 200 piped oxygenated beds at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas Centre at Rabon in Solan district was thrown open on Monday. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that the hospital has 100 doctors and staff members, CCTV cameras and a centralised TV screen for patients. Around 200 workers readied the facility in 14 days, he said.

The Radha Soami Satsang Beas organisation has provided its properties at Mandi, Paraur and Solan for setting up makeshift Covid-19 hospitals, the CM said.

There are now 57 Covid-19 health facilities in Himachal Pradesh with a bed capacity of around 5,000, including 290 ICU/ventilator beds, Thakur said, adding that the Covid recovery rate in the state has gone up to 89 per cent over the last few days.

The foundation stones of two oxygen plants at Hamirpur and Ghumarwin were also laid on Monday. Once completed, each plant will provide an uninterrupted oxygen supply to 30 beds each, an official said.

100 per cent vaccination among 45 plus in Spiti

State health officials said that the Spiti Valley in Lahaul-Spiti district has achieved 100 per cent vaccination among people aged 45 years or above. Komik village, which is said to be the highest village in the world that is connected to a motorable road, has achieved 100 per cent vaccination among people aged 18 years or above, said an official.