Decision on state’s plea to transfer case likely on July 2

Arguments on a plea by the prosecution seeking transfer of a 29-year-old case against former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini to another court were concluded on Monday.

The court has now decided July 2 as the next date for hearing the case. Last month, Punjab Police had registered a case against their former chief Saini in connection with the disappearance of one Balwant Singh Multani in 1991. Saini later secured interim protection from arrest in the case.

During its arguments on Monday, the prosecution said that an eyewitness Gursharan Kaur Mann, who appeared in person before the court in Mohali on May 10 pertaining to alleged illegal detention and torture of Balwant Singh Multani, was completely ignored.

The prosecution also said that the court ignored the fact that investigation was being conducted against an influential Punjab Police officer who had been at the helm of affairs for the long tenure.

It further argued that the court had completely ignored the fact that the case was 29 years old, and it would be impossible to make any headway in the investigation with custodial interrogation of the accused.

The prosecution also pointed to blanket coverage being given to the accused in the interim bail.

Defense counsel APS Deol argued that the prosecution’s allegations were baseless as the session court could not review the decision of its own court. He argued that an application must be filed in Punjab and Haryana High court. The defence counsel also argued that the prosecution’s application was not maintainable.

