Decision by MC Committee: Chandigarh Residents who segregate waste to get Rs 1K each every month

A workshop to make residents aware of the segregation and other issues on management of solid waste was also held on Monday. (Illustration by Suvajit Dey) A workshop to make residents aware of the segregation and other issues on management of solid waste was also held on Monday. (Illustration by Suvajit Dey)

Residents who segregate waste will get Rs 1,000 each every month, the Finance and Contract Committee of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation decided on Tuesday. Waste is to be segregated into blue and green bins.

As many as 10 such households will be identified every month in surprise visits carried out by the civic body and given the cash prize. In order to encourage segregation of waste, the Finance and Contract Committee has decided to introduce such incentives.

Every month, 10 different households will be identified. Once a household has got the cash reward, it will not be entitled for the cash reward again.

Similarly, cash reward of Rs 1,000 will be given to each of 10 garbage collectors, identified every month by the civic body for collecting segregated waste only.

Mayor Davesh Moudgil said that a proper detailed plan would be chalked out and surprise visits would be carried out to cross check if the person was carrying out segregation. The MC is hopeful of introducing this from next month.

“The surprise check will be conducted at three different levels to cross check whether segregation is being carried out. Moreover, the complete mechanism, its technicalities, have to be seen,” Moudgil said.

He added, “The only aim is to inculcate the habit of segregation of waste among people.”

Moudgil said it is a challenge to see if segregated garbage is being sent from Sehaj Safai Kendra to the garbage plant.

“Our purpose of introducing these incentives gets defeated if garbage collector provides segregated garbage to collection centre but the segregated garbage doesn’t go further from collection centre to the garbage plant. So I have asked the officers to have proper directives for those who transport garbage to the plant,” the mayor added.

The Municipal Corporation has been laying special focus on segregation of waste now. A workshop to make residents aware of the segregation and other issues on management of solid waste was also held on Monday.

On June 5 last year, blue and green bins were distributed to residents to encourage segregation of waste. However, the project didn’t yield any result as nobody carried out segregation.

