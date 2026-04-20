‘Deceived women’: BJP leaders accuse INDI alliance of holding up development

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday accused the Opposition of “deceiving the nation’s half population” by allegedly obstructing the passage of the Women Reservation Bill, also known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, in the Lok Sabha on Friday. Khattar said the move had “sabotaged the long-pending agenda of women’s development and empowerment”.

A Constitution Amendment Bill seeking to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats and implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures from 2029 was defeated on Friday. While 298 members voted in support of the Bill, 230 MPs voted against it. The bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.

The BJP leader was addressing a press conference titled ‘Mahila Jan Aakrosh’ in Punjab’s Jalandhar.

Khattar said the Opposition had failed to rise above political considerations and act in the larger interest of women. “By not supporting 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, injustice has been done to women across the country.”

He said there is a big contribution of women in every field, and the BJP always wanted that in democracy, women should also have a right in the political space.

He accused the Opposition, particularly the Congress, of having a pattern of opposing initiatives aimed at public welfare. “For nearly four decades, the issue of women’s reservation has been delayed. Even now, attempts are being made to diminish women’s role in the country’s highest democratic institution.”

Other senior leaders at the press meet included Baby Rani Maurya, and other women representatives including Shelly Khanna, Meenu Dhand, Anu Sharma and Meena Sharma.

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At the occasion, Maurya said, “Women of this country will give a fitting reply to those who tried to block their rights,” and urged female voters to support parties that promote their interests.

Maurya too hit out at the Congress and its allies, including the TMC, DMK and the Samajwadi Party (SP), over the defeat of the Bill in Lok Sabha, saying they “insulted” women.

She highlighted initiatives taken by the Centre and credited the Government of India (GoI) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for measures such as the abolition of triple talaq, provision of toilets, the Ujjwala scheme and improved water supply.

“When women are excelling in Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI), they deserve equal representation in Parliament as well,” she said.

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Union Minister Sanjay Seth said the INDI Alliance has “committed a grave” and “people will teach them a lesson”. “It is unfortunate that the Congress and other opposition parties chose to prioritise politics over this critical issue.”

Accompanied by former Haryana Minister and senior BJP leader Kiran Choudhry, the Union Minister said the Opposition’s stance clearly demonstrates that they are not proponents of the genuine participation of women.

The BJP has announced a nationwide outreach campaign to highlight the issue and mobilise public opinion, particularly among women voters.

The development has intensified the political debate over women’s reservation, with the issue once again taking centre stage ahead of upcoming electoral engagements.

– With PTI inputs