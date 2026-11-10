Deceased IPS officer Y Puran Kumar’s IAS wife to get govt financial aid for seven years

The Haryana government has approved the request for compassionate financial assistance to the family of late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar after his wife, senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, withdrew her daughter’s claim for a compassionate appointment in the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) and opted for financial assistance instead.

Y Puran Kumar, serving as Inspector General of Police (IGP), was found dead with a gunshot wound at his Sector 11 residence in Chandigarh on October 7, 2025. Police recovered an eight-page final note in which he alleged years of caste-based discrimination, harassment and character assassination.

Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal issued an order on November 4, granting compassionate financial assistance to Amneet P Kumar, after the state government approved the assistance under the Haryana Civil Services (Compassionate Financial Assistance or Appointment) Rules, 2019.