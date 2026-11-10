Deceased IPS officer Y Puran Kumar’s IAS wife to get govt financial aid for seven years

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The Haryana government has approved the request for compassionate financial assistance to the family of late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar after his wife, senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, withdrew her daughter’s claim for a compassionate appointment in the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) and opted for financial assistance instead.
Y Puran Kumar, serving as Inspector General of Police (IGP), was found dead with a gunshot wound at his Sector 11 residence in Chandigarh on October 7, 2025. Police recovered an eight-page final note in which he alleged years of caste-based discrimination, harassment and character assassination.
Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal issued an order on November 4, granting compassionate financial assistance to Amneet P Kumar, after the state government approved the assistance under the Haryana Civil Services (Compassionate Financial Assistance or Appointment) Rules, 2019.
According to the order, the wife of the 2001-batch IPS officer will receive an amount equivalent to his last-drawn salary, along with applicable allowances, for seven years, from October 8, 2025, to October 7, 2032.
In a letter to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on September 11, Amneet P Kumar requested that her daughter’s claim for appointment on compassionate grounds be treated as withdrawn and that the family be granted financial assistance under the 2019 rules, according to official sources.
The deceased officer’s wife withdrew the appointment request after being informed that the rules allowed compassionate appointments only in cases where a government employee died before attaining the age of 52, while Y Puran Kumar was 52 years and four months old when he died, which made his family ineligible for a compassionate appointment, sources said.
A senior government officer told The Indian Express on Tuesday, “Amneet P Kumar subsequently opted for financial assistance, following which the state government approved the family’s request in late October. The DGP issued the related orders on November 4.”
According to the order, Amneet P Kumar will also receive Dearness Allowance (DA) and Fixed Medical Allowance (FMA), as applicable. She will be entitled to House Rent Allowance (HRA) for two years, calculated at the lower of the rate she was drawing immediately before her husband’s death or the rate applicable at the station from where the financial assistance is being drawn. Alternatively, she can retain government accommodation, if already occupied, for two years on payment of the normal licence fee.