Three decades on, Punjab’s ‘disappeared’ finally get justice

A Special CBI court in Mohali earlier this week sentenced former Punjab senior superintendent of police Gurmeet Singh Randhawa to five years’ imprisonment for his role in the 1992 abduction and disappearance of transporter Amrik Singh Sakri — a case that has taken nearly 34 years to reach finality.

Sakri was picked up by a Tarn Taran police party from a wedding hall in Ludhiana in 1992 and was never seen again. Randhawa’s conviction has brought into focus the slow pace of justice in cases of alleged fake encounters, abductions and enforced disappearances during Punjab’s counter-insurgency years of the 1980s and 1990s.

In most of the cases that reached finality in recent years, verdicts have come more than three decades after the alleged crimes, following prolonged investigations, litigation and stays in higher courts. By then, several accused officers and key witnesses had died, while many of those finally convicted were already retired and elderly.

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The cases were investigated by the CBI following Supreme Court directions in the mid-1990s amid widespread allegations of extrajudicial killings and the illegal cremation of unidentified bodies. A series of convictions between late 2024 and November 2026 has brought fresh scrutiny to the conduct of the police during the counter-insurgency period.

The courts have found evidence in these cases of civilians — and in some instances police or security personnel — being abducted, held in illegal custody and tortured before being killed. Police records were allegedly fabricated to portray the victims as militants killed in encounters, while inconsistencies in FIRs, recovery memos and ballistic evidence undermined the official versions of the deaths. In several cases, courts have rejected the encounter narratives and held police officers criminally responsible for custodial killings and disappearances.

Across these cases, courts have relied on evidence including illegal detention, custodial torture, fabricated records, discrepancies in police versions and ballistic evidence inconsistent with genuine encounters. Sentences have also included fines and compensation for victims’ families.

Courts have described the conduct of the police personnel in some of the cases as “cold-blooded murder”, “morally bankrupt” and “profoundly inhumane”. In some instances, however, the advanced age of the convicts has been cited as a reason for not imposing the maximum penalty.

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For the families of those who disappeared or were killed during the counter-insurgency years, the convictions have come decades too late — but have nevertheless established in court what remained unresolved for years: that some of those recorded as militants killed in encounters were, in fact, victims of abduction, illegal detention and murder.

Following are some of the prominent cases that reached finality

1993 Tarn Taran fake encounter of seven men

Five awarded life term in August 2025

In June–July 1993, police teams picked seven men from Rani Willa village and surrounding areas in Tarn Taran, including Special Police Officers (SPOs) Shinder Singh, Desa Singh, and Sukhdev Singh, Balkar Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Harwinder Singh, and Mangal Singh. They were illegally detained, tortured, and allegedly killed in staged encounters on July 12 and July 28, 1993. Police claimed they were militants who attacked during a recovery operation or had escaped with government weapons. An FIR alleged some had absconded with arms.

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A case was registered following a 1996 Supreme Court order linked to mass cremations. Chargesheet was filed in 2002 against 10 officers. Trial stayed for years between 2010–2021 during which period five accused died. Dozens of witnesses also died and only a fraction testified.

On August 1, 2025, five policemen were convicted of criminal conspiracy (IPC 120-B), murder (302), causing disappearance of evidence (201), and framing incorrect records as public servants (218). Former SSP Bhupinderjit Singh (61), former DSP Davinder Singh (58), former Inspector Suba Singh (83) and former ASIs Gulabarg Singh (72) and Raghbir Singh (63) were convicted. On August 4, they were awarded life imprisonment and fined Rs 3.5 lakh each.

1993 Amritsar/Beas encounter of two constables

One person awarded 10-year RI in July 2025

On April 18, 1993, Constable Surmukh Singh (Muchhal village, Baba Bakala) and Constable Sukhwinder Singh (Khiala village, Amritsar), both in their early 20s, were picked up by the police and illegally detained. Surmukh Singh was picked up by a team led by then Beas SHO Paramjit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh was picked by S-I Ram Lubhaya.

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On April 22, Majitha police claimed two ‘unidentified militants were killed in an encounter; bodies were cremated as unclaimed. An ‘untraced’ report soon followed. FIRs invoked IPC, Arms Act, and TADA provisions.

A CBI probe after a 1995 Supreme Court order established the encounter was staged and the ‘militants’ were the two constables. The Special CBI court sentenced retired SP Paramjit Singh (67) to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and Rs 50,000 fine. Three other police personnel were acquitted for lack of evidence. Ram Lubhaya had died. The court noted the families’ three-decade ordeal and recommended compensation. One victim’s son born after the killing attended the hearing and said he had been branded a “terrorist’s son” and denied opportunities.

1992 Tarn Taran fake encounter of constable and SPO

Three awarded life term in December 2024

Constable Jagdeep Singh alias Makhan and SPO/Home Guard Gurnam Singh alias Pali were allegedly abducted in mid-November 1992. They were killed on November 30, 1992, in a staged encounter and cremated as unidentified/unclaimed. Police narrative claimed a suspicious person (Pali) admitted involvement in a grenade attack, was taken for recovery, and was killed in crossfire with militants; Makhan’s body was later ‘found’.

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Special CBI court convicted and sentenced former DSP Gurbachan Singh, former Inspector Resham Singh and former SI Hans Raj to life with concurrent terms under other sections and fines totaling up to Rs 3 lakh each for compensation. One co-accused had died during the course of the trial.

1992 Majitha fake encounter of two men

Two awarded life term in February 2025

Former SHO Gurbhinder Singh and ASI Parshotam Singh were sentenced to life for the September 13, 1992, staged killing of Baldev Singh alias Deba and Lakhwinder Singh alias Lakha. Police had claimed they were hardcore militants with bounties involved in numerous crimes. Two others were acquitted.

1993 Patti fake encounter of two men

One awarded life term, another 5-year RI in March 2025

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Former SHO Inspector Sita Ram was sentenced to life imprisonment and Constable Rajpal Singh to five years rigourous imprisonment for the staged encounter of Gurdev Singh and Sukhwant Singh who were picked up late January/early February 1993 and shown killed on February 6.

Several other accused were acquitted or died during trial.

1993 Phagwara fake encounter of two men

Two awarded 8-year RI, one three-year RI in June 2025

A police team led by ASI Karamjit Singh picked up Palwinder Singh (alias Pappu) from his home in Rawalpindi village and Balbir Singh from Dhade village in Phagwara. According to the CBI investigation the two men were illegally detained for several days before police falsely showed them as arrested in a theft case and later killed them in a fabricated encounter.

Former Inspector Manjit Singh and SI Gurmej Singh were awarded 8-year rigorous imprisonment, while ASI Karamjit Singh was awarded three years.