Move case to other HC: Debt recovery tribunal officer files plea before SC

The presiding officer of Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT)-2 Chandigarh, MM Dhonchak, has moved a plea before the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of a case filed against him by the DRT Bar Association to some other high court of the country.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had on October 27 restrained Dhonchak, from passing any adverse orders in any of the cases pending before the tribunal until November 30.

The DRT Bar Association has leveled allegations of harassment of counsel and long adjournments against Dhonchak in a plea before the high court.

Dhonchak, who retired as the District and Sessions Judge in March 2021, has already challenged the high court order against him before the Supreme Court by filing a Special Leave Petition.

In the Special Leave Petition, Dhonchak asserted that the HC order “has the potential of withdrawal of his work by a judicial fiat even without providing an opportunity of hearing to him…”