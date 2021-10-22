Debendra Dalai to be Chandigarh’s Home Secretary for 7 days

Debendra Dalai, will hold take over as the Home Secretary of the UT between October 25 and October 31

Chandigarh’s Chief Conservator of Forests, Debendra Dalai, will hold take over as the Home Secretary of the UT between October 25 and October 31. The temporary change in the guard for a few days was necessitated as the UT’s Home Secretary will be away for attending a training for a week.