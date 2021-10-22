Debendra Dalai to be Chandigarh’s Home Secretary for 7 days

October 22, 2021 10:18:52 pm
Chandigarh’s Chief Conservator of Forests, Debendra Dalai, will hold take over as the Home Secretary of the UT between October 25 and October 31. The temporary change in the guard for a few days was necessitated as the UT’s Home Secretary will be away for attending a training for a week.
An order issued in this regard on Friday said, “Consequent upon proceeding on training from October 25, 2021 to October 31, 2021, by Nitin Kumar Yadav, Home Secretary, Chandigarh Administration, the charges being held by him will be looked after by Debendra Dalai, IFS, Chief Conservator of Forests, U.T. Chandigarh, in addition to his own duties. This issues with the approval of Administrator, U.T. Chandigarh.”
