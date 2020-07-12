Death toll in Haryana crosses 300 mark, recovery rate 75.25 pc

Haryana’s Covid recovery rate reached 75.25 per cent while the Covid positive rate was recorded at 5.79 per cent. The case-doubling rate in the state was 21 days. (Representational) Haryana’s Covid recovery rate reached 75.25 per cent while the Covid positive rate was recorded at 5.79 per cent. The case-doubling rate in the state was 21 days. (Representational)

The death toll due to coronavirus in Haryana crossed 300 mark on Sunday. The spread of coronavirus, especially in NCR including Delhi’s border districts, continues to witness a spike. With 658 fresh cases and four deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Haryana’s total Covid count reached 21,240 cases and 301 deaths.

Although 589 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recovered patients to 15,983, there were 4,956 active Covid patients in the state as of Sunday evening. The state’s Covid recovery rate reached 75.25 per cent while the Covid positive rate was recorded at 5.79 per cent. The case-doubling rate in the state was 21 days.

Faridabad recorded a major spike in the last 24 hours with 222 fresh cases, followed by Gurgaon (112), Sonipat (101), Rohtak (26), Bhiwani (12), Karnal (25), Ambala (12), Jhajjar (22), Palwal (35), Hisar (24), Panipat (19), Nuh (16), Kurukshetra (eight), Sirsa (six), Fatehabad (four), Panchkula (three), Kaithal (eight), and Yamunanagar (three).

Gurgaon continues to lead with maximum active Covid cases (1,026), followed by Faridabad (932), Sonipat (700), Rohtak (329) and Rewari (307). The two districts with lowest active Covid patients are Yamunanagar (24) and Panchkula (29).

Out of the four patients who died in the last 24 hours, two deaths were reported in Sonipat while one patient each died in Gurgaon and Nuh. Out of a total of 301 deaths, 174 patients were such who had co-morbidities while 127 had no co-morbidity.

According to the state health department’s Sunday evening Covid bulletin, there were 71 active Covid patients, comprising 60 who were on oxygen support and 11 on ventilator support .

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while interacting with youth through a webinar on Sunday evening, said, “The state was conducting around 10,000 tests per day and we are constantly upgrading our infrastructure so that more and more people are tested quickly and the coronavirus could be curtailed. It is being noticed that a large number of people are recovering faster. The general recovery period is 10-11 days. There are several people who might have contracted coronavirus but were asymptomatic and recovered on their own.”

According to the Sunday evening Covid bulletin, the state was testing 14,699 samples per million population and 3,72,621 samples have been tested in the state so far. Out of these, 3,45,903 tested negative while the report in 5,478 samples was awaited.

Relief for employees with disabilities

The Haryana government has decided that government employees working on a regular basis/contract/daily wages who are unable to walk, having physical disability of 50 per cent or above, and also those who are blind from both eyes would be allowed to work from home. This period will be treated as “duty period” for all purposes.

Rs 7.44 lakh donated to CM relief fund

Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Sunday presented Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with cheques for Rs 7,44,336 as a contribution to the ‘Haryana Corona Relief Fund’. Various institutions had given these cheques to the Education Minister. “So far, the education minister has submitted to chief minister cheques for Rs 1,16,39,475 meant for Haryana Corona Relief Fund,” a government spokesperson said.

