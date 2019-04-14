Death of sanitation worker: Families of injured allege staff not given salaries for three months

A DAY after the death of a sanitation worker in Kurali during the cleaning of sewerage line on Kurali-Siswan road, the family members of the victims alleged that their kin had not been paid salaries by the Municipal Council (MC) for the past three months.

The two sanitation workers who fell unconscious after inhaling toxic gas were said to be out of danger.

The body of Veeru (25) who died on Friday was handed over to his family members who cremated the body on Saturday. Police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on the statement of Veeru’s wife Anjani.

Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu visited Kurali civil hospital and met Honey Kumar and Lakhan and their family members.

The family members of the victims also demanded a government job to the kin of Veeru while the families of Honey Kumar and Lakhan demanded release of their salaries along with the compensation.

Honey Kumar’s mother Asha said that the incident had happened due to the negligence of the MC as the safety gears were not provided to the sanitation workers. She demanded that an inquiry must be carried out and action should be taken against the officials and the contractor who did not pay the salary.

“If the MC has safety gears then why did they not give them to the workers? The death was caused due to the negligence of all these people,” she alleged.

Mahesh Kumar, the cousin of Lakhan, said that the disrict administration must give compensation to them for treatment and also release the salaries immediately. He added that Lakhan’s family is struggling financially.

The families also met Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu and highlighted their demands. After meeting the families, MLA Sandhu met the doctors at Kurali civil hospital and also raised questions over the poor sanitation condition of the hospital.

Sandhu also met MC’s Estate Officer (EO) Gurdeep Singh and discussed the issue.

The Kharar SDM is likely to submit his report about the incident by Monday. Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Kaur Sapra ordered an inquiry after the incident on Friday.

The Kurali Station House Oficer, Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kaur, said that they handed over the body to Veeru’s family after the formalities.