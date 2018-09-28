Death of jawan in Anantnag encounter: Village in shock, family not told till evening

Happy Singh was martyred during an encounter with militants in Anantnag. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Happy Singh was martyred during an encounter with militants in Anantnag. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

RAM NAGAR in Bathinda was in shock on Thursday after getting the news of the death of Sepoy Happy Singh (25) of the village in an encounter with militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. His family, however, was yet to be informed till evening as relatives requested the villagers not to break the news. The family lives in S C colony of Ram Nagar. Mediapersons were stopped outside the colony itself by the villagers.

Happy’s father Devraj Singh is a marginal farmer and owns three acres of land. Elder brother Daljit is also in Army. Happy’s mother Amarjeet Kaur died three years ago. Youngest among three brothers and a sister, Happy was in army for about six years. “Daljit will come tomorrow (Friday) morning, along with the body. We don’t want to give any shock to his family members now,” said Kala Singh, Happy’s cousin. Daljit and Happy were posted in different regiments, added Kala.

The family was just informed that Happy was injured.

