Death of Hotel management student: Parents blame four for driving son to suicide

THE CHANDIGARH Police, on Friday, started probing the allegations of harassment which might have driven a 19-year-old hotel management student in the city to die by suicide at his paying guest accommodation in Sector 41, on Thursday afternoon.

The allegations were levelled by parents of the victim, identified as Swayam Bhardwaj, a resident of North-West area in Rohini in Delhi.

The allegations were leveled against four of the victim’s classmates including a girl. Sources said that Swayam’s parents also submitted a video clip in which he was reportedly made to tender an apology for allegedly sexually harassing a girl. “One of the boys had forwarded the clip to Swayam’s mother, claiming that our son had harassed a girl. My son was forced to die by suicide. He was a shy and introverted boy. My wife, Kusum, lodged a written complaint with the police.

We learnt that Swayam had decided to come home to Delhi but abandoned the idea at the last moment after reaching at ISBT-43, on Wednsaday night. On the next day, he died by suicide,” Yogesh Bhardwaj, Swayam’s father, said.

Sources said that the four persons, including the girl, against whom the allegations were made have been traced. The statement of the girl has been recorded. It was also stated that Swayam had changed his PG accommodation a day before taking the extreme step. He was pursuing hotel management at an institute in Sector 42.

“We have been probing the allegations from all angles. The girl claimed that she was harassed by the victim. The circumstances in which the video was made are being verified. We did not find a suicide note from the room, where the student had died,” Inspector Juldan Singh, SHO of Sector 39 police station, said.

The body was handed over to the family members after postmortem.

An inquest proceeding was initiated under Section 164 of the CrPC at Sector 39 police station.