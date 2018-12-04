Death in Jhajjar police station: Arvind Kejriwal visits kin, seeks CBI probe

A week after the death of a Dalit man in a police station of Jhajjar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday visited the family and sought a CBI probe into the matter.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that Rajesh, a resident of Jhajjar’s Radha Swami Colony, had died because of beating by the police last Tuesday. Kejriwal demanded government job to a family member of the deceased and arrest of the guilty persons as early as possible.

According to a press release issued by the AAP, Kejriwal also termed Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar as “anti-Dalit”.

Police said that the man had committed suicide in City police station of Jhajjar, but refused to comment further stating that the matter was being probed by a judicial magistrate.

According to police, one Amit had gone missing and his grandfather had brought Rajesh to the police as a suspect.

Both Rajesh and Amit were rickshaw puller. “When they came to the police station, the policemen were about to go to the town following information of a road blockage. The policemen asked them to stay there and left the police station. When they returned, Rajesh was hanging from the hook of a newly-constructed room’s roof. He was rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead. In the cases of death on police premises, a magisterial probe is conducted (by an official of civil administration). But, taking the incident seriously, we decided to get the probe conducted by a judicial magistrate,” said Jhajjar Superintendent of Police (SP) Pankaj Nain.

The SP added that a day after the incident, Rajesh’s family had blamed Amit’s grandfather for his death and subsequently an FIR under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged. “We have recommended investigation of this FIR also by the state Crime Branch,” said Nain.

According to the SP, Amit returned home on Monday.