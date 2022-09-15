Deal to save groundwater of Chandigarh signed in New Delhi

The Credit Facility Agreement (CFA), a major milestone of 24×7 Water Supply Project, was signed between the Department of Economic Affairs and Agence Francaise De Developpement (AFD) at New Delhi, on Wednesday.

“The key objective behind the project is to save groundwater of Chandigarh, which is depleting at a rapid pace, thus becoming a major cause of worry for the authorities. The groundwater situation, which is monitored from time to time is not good, especially in the southern region of the city,” said Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, Chandigarh Smart City Limited, Chandigarh.

As and when the 24×7 Water Project comes gets completed, the city will have sufficient water supply, with consumers getting water round the clock without interruptions.

“The project will be monitored through Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) System. It will not only monitor the water supply in the different areas, but also check over the sorbate of water meters and check any criminal or mischievous acts, as far as the supply in the city is concerned,” said Mitra. The house service water connection will be laid down by the MC instead of the current system, where residents themselves do the job of laying the pipeline inside their houses.