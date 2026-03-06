Deaf and mute couple forced to record video complaint; Mayor seeks Administrator’s intervention

Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi has sought immediate intervention from the UT Administration in a case where a deaf and mute couple residing in a government house in Sector 16 were recording a video complaint after facing difficulties in communicating their problem to officials of the maintenance department.

Joshi has asked the administration to resolve the issue on priority.

According to information, the couple, who are unable to hear or speak, struggled to convey their grievance related to water supply to the concerned authorities due to communication barriers. Left with no other option, they recorded a video explaining their problem and highlighting the difficulties they have been facing.