Deaf and mute couple forced to record video complaint; Mayor seeks Administrator’s intervention

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi has sought immediate intervention from the UT Administration in a case where a deaf and mute couple residing in a government house in Sector 16 were recording a video complaint after facing difficulties in communicating their problem to officials of the maintenance department.
Joshi has asked the administration to resolve the issue on priority.
According to information, the couple, who are unable to hear or speak, struggled to convey their grievance related to water supply to the concerned authorities due to communication barriers. Left with no other option, they recorded a video explaining their problem and highlighting the difficulties they have been facing.
The issue came to the notice of the Mayor, who treated it as a humanitarian concern requiring urgent attention.
Acting promptly, the Mayor forwarded the complaint along with the video to the UT Chandigarh Governor and Administrator, urging immediate intervention so that the matter can be resolved without further delay.
In the video, the couple reportedly raised concerns regarding issues related to the maintenance department in Sector 16. As they are unable to directly communicate with officials, the recorded message became their only means of presenting the grievance before the authorities.
The Mayor has requested the Chandigarh Administration to direct officials of the Government House Maintenance Department to visit the couple at their residence and interact with them personally. He also recommended that a sign language interpreter be present during the interaction so that their concerns can be properly understood and addressed.
Joshi further pointed out that a complaint regarding the issue had earlier been forwarded to the Chief Engineer of the Chandigarh Administration last year, but the matter still remains unresolved.
Emphasising the need for sensitivity in dealing with such cases, the Mayor said that issues concerning specially-abled citizens must be handled with empathy and urgency so that every resident of the city feels heard and supported.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram