Dead insect found in food at Elante Mall

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 31, 2022 1:12:05 am
A dead cockroach was found in a plate of fried rice at Ni Hao eatery in Elante Mall Friday.
The customer, Amit, lodged a complaint at Industrial Area police station. Health department team was also informed about the incident. A spokesperson of the mall said, “We were made aware of the incident… this is the second incident in a very short duration… unacceptable to us…”
