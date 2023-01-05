DEA officials visit Chandigarh to review G20 preparations

Officials of the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, were in Chandigarh on Wednesday to review the arrangements for the upcoming meeting of the G20 Summit to be held in January and March. There were 11 members in the team. The first meeting on International Financial Architecture has been scheduled to be held at Hotel Lalit at IT Park on January 30 and 31.

Since a cultural programme for the foreign delegates will be held at the Lake Club, officials visited the Lake Club and Sukhna Lake to review preparations. The work of renovation and cleanliness of Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden and Capitol Complex has been going on in full swing. Officials will be staying at UT guest houses, five star hotels as well as some of the CITCO-run hotels.

A senior official of the UT Administration said that to showcase the tradition, culture, heritage and custom, the delegates will be taken to Sukhna Lake, Capitol Complex, Rock Garden and other iconic places of the city. There would be many participants, including representatives of G20 countries who will be coming to the city for meetings. The second meeting on agriculture would be held in March, the date of which is yet to be confirmed by the Union government.

Foreign delegates of nearly 40 countries and global organisations will be attending the meetings in the city.